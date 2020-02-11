North Macedonia lawmakers on Tuesday ratified by overwhelming majority of votes the protocol on the country's accession to NATO

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) North Macedonia lawmakers on Tuesday ratified by overwhelming majority of votes the protocol on the country's accession to NATO.

"A total of 114 lawmakers [out of 120] voted in favor of ratification," President of the Assembly Talat Xhaferi announced after the vote.

The Balkan nation becomes the Alliance's 30th member. North Macedonia's path toward NATO membership opened after it signed a deal with Greece last June, which resolved their years-old row over Macedonia's name.