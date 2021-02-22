UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia Plans To Order Russian Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 05:50 AM

North Macedonia Plans to Order Russian Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) North Macedonia will order a batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has announced.

"We have made orders and concluded agreements on all the existing vaccines [against COVID-19]," Zaev said at a Sunday briefing.

Vaccination against the coronavirus in North Macedonia started after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic handed over a batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to North Macedonia earlier this month. The first batch included about half of the 8,000 doses Belgrade is set to donate to Skopje.

North Macedonia has also signed an agreement with China's Sinopharm on the delivery of 200,000 vaccine doses this month.

In March, North Macedonia expects to get up to 170,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, via the COVAX initiative.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Skopje Belgrade Macedonia March Sunday All Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Uzbek Internal affairs Min ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2021

7 hours ago

ADNOC outlines technology leadership ambition at f ..

8 hours ago

IDEX 2021 a leading global gathering for a hopeful ..

8 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh PM&#039;s note

8 hours ago

Tawazun inks multiple agreements with Saab at IDEX ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.