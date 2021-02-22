North Macedonia Plans to Order Russian Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) North Macedonia will order a batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has announced.

"We have made orders and concluded agreements on all the existing vaccines [against COVID-19]," Zaev said at a Sunday briefing.

Vaccination against the coronavirus in North Macedonia started after Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic handed over a batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines to North Macedonia earlier this month. The first batch included about half of the 8,000 doses Belgrade is set to donate to Skopje.

North Macedonia has also signed an agreement with China's Sinopharm on the delivery of 200,000 vaccine doses this month.

In March, North Macedonia expects to get up to 170,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, via the COVAX initiative.