North Macedonia Sets Early Election For April 12, Parliament Dissolved

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) The Speaker of North Macedonia's Parliament Talat Xhaferi has signed a decree on the holding of a snap parliamentary election in April.

The government of North Macedonia headed by Zoran Zaev resigned on January 3.

After that, a caretaker government with Oliver Spasovski as acting Prime Minister was installed.

On Sunday, the parliament was dissolved and an early election was set for April 12.

Earlier this month, North Macedonian lawmakers ratified the protocol on accession to NATO.

North Macedonia's path toward NATO membership opened after it signed a deal with Greece in 2018, which resolved a years-old row over Macedonia's name.