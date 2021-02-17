North Macedonia starts Covid-19 vaccination

Doctors and medical staff received North Macedonia's first Covid-19 vaccinations on Wednesday as the small Balkan country launched its immunization campaign following weeks of uncertainty

Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Doctors and medical staff received North Macedonia's first Covid-19 vaccinations on Wednesday as the small Balkan country launched its immunization campaign following weeks of uncertainty.

While the European Union kicked off vaccination across its member states late December, poor countries outside its borders in the Western Balkans were left to fend for their own.

North Macedonia, a country of two million, received its first batch of more than 4,500 Pfizer/BioNTech doses over the weekend in a donation from neighbouring Serbia.

Infectious disease specialist Dobrinka Naunova-Jovanovska was the first to receive an injection in Skopje.

"I got the vaccine and I feel great," she said afterwards.

Minister of Health Venko Filipce said the rest of the doses would cover medical staff in Covid-19 centres in Skopje followed by hospitals in other towns around the country.

The Health ministry is planning to include citizens over the age of 70 in the first priority group.

Serbia has promised to send several thousand more doses, but mass immunization will have to wait until some 200,000 vaccines ordered from the Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm arrive in late February.

The country also hopes to receive its first shipment of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines in March through the Covax mechanism, a pooling initiative set up to help distribute jabs to low-income countries.

At least 3,000 people have been killed by the virus in North Macedonia, which has one of the world's highest mortality rates in relation to its population.

Elsewhere in the region, Serbia has become a leader in Europe when it comes to vaccination speed thanks to its large quantities of the Sinopharm jab, while Kosovo and Montenegro have yet to start injections.

Croatia, an EU member, is considering procuring the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine before EU regulators give it the green light to speed up its immunization effort.