North Macedonia Starts Sputnik V Vaccine Rollout - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) North Macedonia began administering Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the national MIA news agency reported.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday.

Up until then, North Macedonia vaccinated its population with 8,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which were donated by Serbia in February.

The first in line to receive the Russian vaccine are health care workers.

The government imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew from March 10-22 as the number of COVID-19 transmissions has roughly doubled over the past month. Overall, the Balkan country has registered over 108,000 infections and 3,228 deaths.

