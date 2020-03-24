The government of North Macedonia on Tuesday decided to toughen the curfew declared over the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing possible contacts between senior citizens and those below 18 years old

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The government of North Macedonia on Tuesday decided to toughen the curfew declared over the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing possible contacts between senior citizens and those below 18 years old.

Since Sunday, the country has been living under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (20:00 to 05:00 GMT) in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The youth often serves as the virus' prime carriers, as they usually experience the mildest symptoms or none at all, while the elderly are its Primary victims due to their weakened immune systems.

"Starting March 24 all citizens are prohibited to move around from 21:00 to 5:00 [20:00 to 04:00 GMT]. For those younger than 18 years old is from 21:00 to 12:00 [20:00 to 11:00 GMT]. For the citizens over 65 it is from 11:00 to 5:00 [10:00 to 04:00 GMT]," the cabinet of ministers said.

According to the country's Health Ministry, there are currently 148 confirmed COVID-19 cases.