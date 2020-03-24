UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia Steps Up COVID-19 Curfew To Separate Youth, Elderly - Gov't

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:26 PM

North Macedonia Steps Up COVID-19 Curfew to Separate Youth, Elderly - Gov't

The government of North Macedonia on Tuesday decided to toughen the curfew declared over the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing possible contacts between senior citizens and those below 18 years old

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The government of North Macedonia on Tuesday decided to toughen the curfew declared over the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing possible contacts between senior citizens and those below 18 years old.

Since Sunday, the country has been living under a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (20:00 to 05:00 GMT) in order to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The youth often serves as the virus' prime carriers, as they usually experience the mildest symptoms or none at all, while the elderly are its Primary victims due to their weakened immune systems.

"Starting March 24 all citizens are prohibited to move around from 21:00 to 5:00 [20:00 to 04:00 GMT]. For those younger than 18 years old is from 21:00 to 12:00 [20:00 to 11:00 GMT]. For the citizens over 65 it is from 11:00 to 5:00 [10:00 to 04:00 GMT]," the cabinet of ministers said.

According to the country's Health Ministry, there are currently 148 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

Macedonia March Sunday All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Techno Camon 15 grabs Rs 3.4 m orders within first ..

2 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law turning ADX to public ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues decision appoin ..

16 minutes ago

Four people recover from coronavirus infection, 50 ..

46 minutes ago

TECNO has finally Launched Camon 15 in Pakistan

54 minutes ago

COVID-19: OGDCL converts its I-9 hostel building i ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.