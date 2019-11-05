UrduPoint.com
North Macedonia To Be Able To Start EU Accession Talks In 2020 - EU Parliament President

Tue 05th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

North Macedonia to Be Able to Start EU Accession Talks in 2020 - EU Parliament President

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) North Macedonia will be able to launch talks on EU accession several months later, European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Monday during his visit to the Balkan country.

Last month, the EU leaders failed to reach a unanimous decision on Albania's and North Macedonia's accession talks at their latest summit. European Council President Donald Tusk said that although both countries have the right to start EU negotiations, a few member states are not ready yet. He encouraged both EU hopefuls not to give up.

"We expect the decision to be changed within several months and that will allow the state bodies of North Macedonia to launch new reforms, without decelerating the process," Sassoli said after the talks with North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

In May, the European Commission recommended North Macedonia for the start of EU accession talks, which is the final phase toward acquiring the bloc membership. Exactly a year earlier, the EU Council ruled that before the talks could begin, Skopje needed to carry out a number of reforms domestically. The regular EU reform requirements pertain to such areas as the rule of law, justice, fight against corruption and organized crime, security, fundamental rights, functioning of democratic institutions and public administration, as well as on economic development and competitiveness.

The process became possible after the 2018 agreement between Athens and Skopje on the name of North Macedonia, which resolved the dispute that had blocked the latter's path to the EU and NATO for years.

