North Macedonia to Be Given EU Accession Talks Start Day in October - Prime Minister

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The European Union will set the start date of accession talks with Skopje in October, Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev said on Wednesday.

On June 18, the Council of the European Union decided to postpone the launch of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania and revert to this issue in October.

"I am convinced that we will be given the start date of negotiations in October. The European Union will go through debates and reforms, while we will be negotiating the points of the accession platform. Whether the European Union eventually expands or not, we will see by 2025," Zaev said, as cited by the Sloboden Pechat newspaper.

Zaev added he was convinced that the European Union had no future without expansion and incorporation of new member states.

In May, the European Commission recommended North Macedonia for start of EU accession talks, which is the final phase toward acquiring the bloc membership.

Exactly a year earlier, the EU Council ruled that before the talks could begin, Skopje needed to carry out a number of reforms domestically. The regular EU reform requirements pertain to such areas as the rule of law, justice, fight against corruption and organized crime, security, fundamental rights, functioning of democratic institutions and public administration, as well as on economic development and competitiveness.

For North Macedonia, formerly known as Macedonia, its official name was another stumbling block amid years of controversy with Greece, which has a region that is also called Macedonia. In February, the sides managed to settle the dispute, paving Skopje's way to the European Union.