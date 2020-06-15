UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia To Hold Parliamentary Elections On July 15 - Ruling Party Leader

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

North Macedonia to Hold Parliamentary Elections on July 15 - Ruling Party Leader

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Parliamentary elections in North Macedonia, initially scheduled for April but delayed over the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on July 15, Zoran Zaev, the leader of ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM) party, said on Monday following talks with the opposition.

On Saturday, President Stevo Pendarovski decided not to extend a state of emergency introduced in mid-March over the spread of the coronavirus infection, which allowed the lawmakers to agree on a new date for the elections. The Balkan nation's biggest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, insisted that the vote be held as late as possible, setting July 15 as the earliest acceptable date.

"In order not to torture the people, we agreed that July 15 would be the date of the election. Today I spoke again with [leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan] Mickoski and he confirmed to me that he agreed to run in the July 15 elections. Elections will be held on Wednesday, which will be a day off," Zaev, who is the former prime minister, said at a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

The agreement on the new date reached by the country's biggest parties is yet to be approved by the president.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Vote Facebook Macedonia April July Agreement Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Deliberate Targeting of Civilians by ..

45 seconds ago

Capital police release two Indian High Commission ..

25 minutes ago

First solar eclipse of 2020 will happen on June 21

43 minutes ago

MPA Uzma Kardar removed from Punjab’s Media Stra ..

1 hour ago

NCOC identifies top 20 cities across Pakistan with ..

1 hour ago

Inzemam ul Haq angry over calling “Sarfraz Ahmad ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.