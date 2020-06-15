North Macedonia to Hold Parliamentary Elections on July 15 - Ruling Party Leader

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Parliamentary elections in North Macedonia, initially scheduled for April but delayed over the coronavirus pandemic, will be held on July 15, Zoran Zaev, the leader of ruling Social Democratic Union (SDSM) party, said on Monday following talks with the opposition.

On Saturday, President Stevo Pendarovski decided not to extend a state of emergency introduced in mid-March over the spread of the coronavirus infection, which allowed the lawmakers to agree on a new date for the elections. The Balkan nation's biggest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE, insisted that the vote be held as late as possible, setting July 15 as the earliest acceptable date.

"In order not to torture the people, we agreed that July 15 would be the date of the election. Today I spoke again with [leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan] Mickoski and he confirmed to me that he agreed to run in the July 15 elections. Elections will be held on Wednesday, which will be a day off," Zaev, who is the former prime minister, said at a press conference broadcast on Facebook.

The agreement on the new date reached by the country's biggest parties is yet to be approved by the president.