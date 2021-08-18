UrduPoint.com

North Macedonia To Host 450 Afghan Refugees - Government

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

North Macedonia to Host 450 Afghan Refugees - Government

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) North Macedonia will take in 450 Afghans hoping to flee their country after the militant takeover, the government of the Balkan country said on Tuesday, adding that it had already evacuated over 60 of its own nationals from Kabul.

The country will host Afghans working in humanitarian and peace-keeping missions, activists, journalists, interpreters, and their families, as well as those who cooperated with NATO and the North Macedonian armed forces.

"The biggest part of 450 citizens who are expected to arrive to the end of this week, depending on the circumstances at the airport in Kabul, are coordinated and organized by the American non-governmental organization National Democratic Institute (NDI)," the statement read.

The refugees will be exempt from payments for Macedonian visas, and their accommodation will be paid for by international organizations and the US until their departure to final destinations.

A total of 61 nationals of North Macedonia have been evacuated from Afghanistan, and they are on their way home, while 14 more North Macedonians are still in Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani told reporters.

After power in Afghanistan was seized by the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) on Sunday, and President Ashraf Ghani fled, the majority of countries have reduced or evacuated their diplomatic missions in the Central Asian nation.

