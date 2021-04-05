UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia To Introduce Nationwide Curfew From April 6-20 To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 11:16 PM

North Macedonia to Introduce Nationwide Curfew From April 6-20 to Curb Spread of COVID-19

North Macedonia will introduce a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions, including a nationwide curfew, from April 6-20 in a bid to curb the spread of the infection, the national government announced on Monday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) North Macedonia will introduce a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions, including a nationwide curfew, from April 6-20 in a bid to curb the spread of the infection, the national government announced on Monday.

The last time the government imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew was from March 10-22 as the number of COVID-19 transmissions roughly doubled.

"The movement of citizens is prohibited across the entire territory of the Republic of North Macedonia from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. [from 20:00 to 03:00 GMT] starting April 6 until April 20, 2021," the government wrote on Twitter.

The government has also banned public gatherings of over four people and holding conferences, and ordered the closure of fitness and sports clubs. From April 7-20, bookmakers and casinos will have to suspend operations. Cafes and restaurants will be able to provide takeaway services. Citizens are allowed to walk pets from 10:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m within 100 meters (328 feet) from home.

North Macedonia has confirmed over 134,000 coronavirus cases and over 3,900 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Sports Twitter Macedonia March April From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UN Sees Jordan's Stability 'Critically Important' ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue deals 234 emergencies in last 24 hours

4 minutes ago

Farmers must monitor weather alerts for proper man ..

4 minutes ago

Special Envoy for Iran to Lead US Delegation at JC ..

4 minutes ago

Libyan Presidential Council Head Announces Creatio ..

4 minutes ago

US Environmental Groups Demand Stopping New Deep W ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.