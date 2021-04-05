North Macedonia to Introduce Nationwide Curfew From April 6-20 to Curb Spread of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

North Macedonia will introduce a new set of coronavirus-related restrictions, including a nationwide curfew, from April 6-20 in a bid to curb the spread of the infection, the national government announced on Monday

The last time the government imposed a nationwide nighttime curfew was from March 10-22 as the number of COVID-19 transmissions roughly doubled.

"The movement of citizens is prohibited across the entire territory of the Republic of North Macedonia from 10.00 p.m. to 5.00 a.m. [from 20:00 to 03:00 GMT] starting April 6 until April 20, 2021," the government wrote on Twitter.

The government has also banned public gatherings of over four people and holding conferences, and ordered the closure of fitness and sports clubs. From April 7-20, bookmakers and casinos will have to suspend operations. Cafes and restaurants will be able to provide takeaway services. Citizens are allowed to walk pets from 10:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m within 100 meters (328 feet) from home.

North Macedonia has confirmed over 134,000 coronavirus cases and over 3,900 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.