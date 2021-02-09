(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) North Macedonia has reached an agreement with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm to procure 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine in February, Health Minister Venko Filipce said on Monday.

North Macedonia has not yet launched its mass vaccination campaign, as the country expects to receive the first batch of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in February. Another 8,000 doses of the vaccine will be provided by Serbia.

"Under the agreement, the Republic of North Macedonia will secure 200,000 doses of Chinese company Sinopharm's vaccine, which will arrive in February.

The exact date of the arrival and all other information on deliveries will be approved in the coming days," Filipce said, as quoted in an official press release.

The minister added that according to the national vaccination plan, medical workers and people over 70 years old would be the first to receive the injection.

North Macedonia, with an estimated population of two million, is also expected to receive up to 170,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March through the COVAX facility.