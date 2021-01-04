UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonia To Receive 800,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses Starting From February - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

North Macedonia to Receive 800,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses Starting From February - Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) North Macedonia will receive 800,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and over 5,800 doses will be delivered in February, the republic's Health Ministry said on Monday.

The population of North Macedonia is estimated at about 2 million, while the last population census has been conducted in 2002.

"The Republic of North Macedonia will receive 800,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed Pfizer. Minister Venko Filipce has secured vaccines for the entire 2021 in direct negotiations with the manufacturer.

The agreement was reached this morning during a telephone conversation between Minister Filipce and a high-ranking company representative," the statement said.

It is noted that the first 5,850 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered in February, followed by large shipments in March, April, and further dynamics will be determined later.

Special refrigerators for storing vaccines at a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius will be delivered to North Macedonia in the coming weeks, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Company Macedonia February March April Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

12 minutes ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

19 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

43 minutes ago

UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to p ..

51 minutes ago

China taking measures to ensure grain security

43 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi lauds achievements of Ajman Polic ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.