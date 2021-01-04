North Macedonia to Receive 800,000 Pfizer Vaccine Doses Starting From February - Ministry

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) North Macedonia will receive 800,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech and over 5,800 doses will be delivered in February, the republic's Health Ministry said on Monday.

The population of North Macedonia is estimated at about 2 million, while the last population census has been conducted in 2002.

"The Republic of North Macedonia will receive 800,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed Pfizer. Minister Venko Filipce has secured vaccines for the entire 2021 in direct negotiations with the manufacturer.

The agreement was reached this morning during a telephone conversation between Minister Filipce and a high-ranking company representative," the statement said.

It is noted that the first 5,850 doses of Pfizer vaccine will be delivered in February, followed by large shipments in March, April, and further dynamics will be determined later.

Special refrigerators for storing vaccines at a temperature of -70 degrees Celsius will be delivered to North Macedonia in the coming weeks, the ministry added.