North Macedonia To Start Mass Immunization With Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Donated By Serbia

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

North Macedonia to Start Mass Immunization With Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Donated by Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) North Macedonia is on the way to start its mass vaccination campaign, after receiving on Sunday the first batch of Pfizer vaccines from Serbia.

Serbian President Alexander Vucic handed over the vaccines to North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev during a meeting at the Tabanovtsi border crossing between the countries, as broadcast on Zaev's Facebook. The first batch included 4,680 out of 8,000 doses Belgrade is set to donate to Skopje.

"The shortage of vaccines in the world, their insufficient quantity have become the reason that we still do not have vaccines. We are happy that the Serbian people have enough of this vaccine so that president Vucic, the entire Serbian leadership and, above all, the Serbian people can share this vaccine with the Macedonian people," Zaev said at the meeting.

According to the North Macedonian health ministry, medical workers will be the first to receive the vaccine on Wednesday after its formal registration.

The country is also set to receive the first batch of 800,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 200,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm later in February, as well as up to 170,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March through the COVAX facility.

