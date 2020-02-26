UrduPoint.com
North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:37 PM

The first case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in North Macedonia after three citizens came to the clinic with flu-like symptoms, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The first case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in North Macedonia after three citizens came to the clinic with flu-like symptoms, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Wednesday.

"Three people reported to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases with flu-like symptoms and were tested for coronavirus. Two tested negative [while one tested positive]," Filipche told a press conference, as quoted by the national MIA news agency.

According to the news agency, the infected person is a 50-year-old woman, who has recently returned from Italy, which has registered more than 300 cases of the illness the highest number of those infected in Europe and 12 deaths due to the disease.

Filipche also said that later on Wednesday, a plane with North Macedonian citizens evacuated from Italy was set to arrive in Skopje, adding that his country had introduced a ban on organizing excursions to the virus-hit EU member state.

The coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, has infected over 81,000 people worldwide with the death toll of over 2,700 people.

