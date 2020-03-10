UrduPoint.com
North Macedonian Government Temporarily Shuts Schools, Universities Due To COVID-19

Tue 10th March 2020

The North Macedonian government on Tuesday announced the temporary closure of the country's kindergartens, schools, and universities, as well as the postponement of all public gatherings of over 1,000 people for 14 days in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

According to the latest official data, a total of seven people in North Macedonia have contracted coronavirus disease, after the first case was confirmed two weeks ago.

In a statement published on the North Macedonian government's official website, ministers unveiled a set of measures that also includes banning spectators from all sporting events for a period of 30 days.

Those arriving in North Macedonia from areas severely affected by COVID-19 are also required to enter self-isolation for a period of 14 days upon arrival, and legal measures have been established to prosecute those who violate quarantine regulations, the government also announced.

A number of countries in the region, including Albania, Bulgaria, and Moldova, recorded their first case of COVID-19 this past weekend. The first confirmed case in North Macedonia was a woman who returned from Italy, according to Health Minister Venko Filipche.

Since the start of the outbreak in late December, more than 115,000 people worldwide have contracted coronavirus disease, resulting in the deaths of over 4,000 people. Over half of the people who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, although the number of cases is rising rapidly across Europe.

