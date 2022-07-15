UrduPoint.com

North Macedonian Lawmakers Burn French Pro-Bulgarian Proposal During Parliament Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2022 | 01:40 AM

North Macedonian Lawmakers Burn French Pro-Bulgarian Proposal During Parliament Session

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Lawmakers of North Macedonia's largest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE (Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization ” Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity), burned the text of the French proposal for an agreement with Bulgaria during the parliamentary session on Thursday.

The North Macedonian parliament started the discussion of the French European Council Presidency's proposal for solving the country's dispute with Bulgaria, which has been blocking Skopje's accession to the EU. A mass rally took place outside the parliament over the issue. Protesters with national flags and banners pelted the parliament building with eggs and other objects. According to the police, 10 people were detained for throwing rocks.

"At the end of this circus, a message for everyone. Many occupation forces walked this land, mocked the people who live in Macedonia, but not a single army or occupier could destroy it. If you think that this will make us weaker, you are deceived. We will become even stronger and we will endure.

No one has defeated this nation, they live and will live, long live the Republic of Macedonia!" a VMRO-DPMNE lawmaker said from the podium and burned the French proposal text. Two of his colleagues also tore up the draft document during their speeches.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje and held meetings with North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

"I assured President @SPendarovski and Prime Minister @DKovachevski of my full support to progress towards making North Macedonia an EU Member State," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Upon von der Leyen's arrival, she addressed the North Macedonian Parliament and called on the lawmakers to support the proposed document. The opposition greeted her with whistles and shouts, placing a leaflet with the inscription "NO!" to the pulpit in front of the Commission president.

The parliamentary session will continue on Friday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Police Parliament Twitter Skopje Progress Bulgaria Macedonia From Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, ..

Inflation May Sap Demand for High-End Microchips, But Mature Node Crunch to Pers ..

1 hour ago
 Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laee ..

Hamza Khan Nasir condemns martyrdom of Lt Col Laeeq

1 hour ago
 US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Secu ..

US Authorizes All Transactions Involving SEFE Securing Energy for Europe GmbH - ..

1 hour ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Russia Related to Fertilizers, Seeds, Crops

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per lit ..

Prime Minister announces Rs 18.54, Rs 40.5 per liter cut in petrol, diesel price ..

1 hour ago
 Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by R ..

Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs18.50; diesel by Rs40.54 per liter

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.