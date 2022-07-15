North Macedonian Lawmakers Burn French Pro-Bulgarian Proposal During Parliament Session

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) Lawmakers of North Macedonia's largest opposition party, VMRO-DPMNE (Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization ” Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity), burned the text of the French proposal for an agreement with Bulgaria during the parliamentary session on Thursday.

The North Macedonian parliament started the discussion of the French European Council Presidency's proposal for solving the country's dispute with Bulgaria, which has been blocking Skopje's accession to the EU. A mass rally took place outside the parliament over the issue. Protesters with national flags and banners pelted the parliament building with eggs and other objects. According to the police, 10 people were detained for throwing rocks.

"At the end of this circus, a message for everyone. Many occupation forces walked this land, mocked the people who live in Macedonia, but not a single army or occupier could destroy it. If you think that this will make us weaker, you are deceived. We will become even stronger and we will endure.

No one has defeated this nation, they live and will live, long live the Republic of Macedonia!" a VMRO-DPMNE lawmaker said from the podium and burned the French proposal text. Two of his colleagues also tore up the draft document during their speeches.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje and held meetings with North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

"I assured President @SPendarovski and Prime Minister @DKovachevski of my full support to progress towards making North Macedonia an EU Member State," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

Upon von der Leyen's arrival, she addressed the North Macedonian Parliament and called on the lawmakers to support the proposed document. The opposition greeted her with whistles and shouts, placing a leaflet with the inscription "NO!" to the pulpit in front of the Commission president.

The parliamentary session will continue on Friday.