North Macedonian Prime Minister Meets With Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) North Macedonia's prime minister, Zoran Zaev, held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday and reinstated Skopje's commitment to NATO obligations.

"North Macedonia is fully committed to its obligations as a new NATO member state. Despite the challenges to the economy due to the pandemic, we remain determined to increase the defense budget by 0.2 percent annually and to reach 2 percent of GDP by 2024," Zaev said during a joint press conference with Stoltenberg after the meeting.

The prime minister added that the country would continue to participate in NATO operations and missions in the future.

Stoltenberg congratulated Zaev on his recent reelection as the North Macedonia's prime minister and welcomed Sjopje's readiness to increase defense spending. The secretary-general also announced a new COVID-19 assistance package to the Balkan country that will include ventilators and other health equipment.

North Macedonia, NATO's 30th member, joined the alliance in March.