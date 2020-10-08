UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonian Prime Minister Meets With Stoltenberg At NATO Headquarters

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:33 PM

North Macedonian Prime Minister Meets With Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters

North Macedonia's prime minister, Zoran Zaev, held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday and reinstated Skopje's commitment to NATO obligations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) North Macedonia's prime minister, Zoran Zaev, held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday and reinstated Skopje's commitment to NATO obligations.

"North Macedonia is fully committed to its obligations as a new NATO member state. Despite the challenges to the economy due to the pandemic, we remain determined to increase the defense budget by 0.2 percent annually and to reach 2 percent of GDP by 2024," Zaev said during a joint press conference with Stoltenberg after the meeting.

The prime minister added that the country would continue to participate in NATO operations and missions in the future.

Stoltenberg congratulated Zaev on his recent reelection as the North Macedonia's prime minister and welcomed Sjopje's readiness to increase defense spending. The secretary-general also announced a new COVID-19 assistance package to the Balkan country that will include ventilators and other health equipment.

North Macedonia, NATO's 30th member, joined the alliance in March.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Budget Brussels Skopje Alliance Macedonia March

Recent Stories

FPCCI launches publication on PSFTA to enhance bi- ..

1 minute ago

Nishtar Medical University, GSSH mark world sight ..

1 minute ago

World Rugby appoints Schmidt to new high-performan ..

1 minute ago

World appreciated Pakistan in fight against COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Minister for immediate action in girl rape case

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka Premier League draft postponed after vir ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.