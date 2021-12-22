UrduPoint.com

North Macedonian Prime Minister Sends Letter Of Resignation To Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:35 PM

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has sent a letter of resignation to the parliament after his Social Democratic Union (SDSM) lost local elections, the government's press office said on Wednesday

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has sent a letter of resignation to the parliament after his Social Democratic Union (SDSM) lost local elections, the government's press office said on Wednesday.

Earlier in December, Zaev stepped down as the SDSM leader.

"With this letter, I inform you that I am submitting my resignation from the post of the prime minister of North Macedonia. I made this decision as a logical continuation of the result of the municipal elections and an expression of the assumed responsibility for the result of the elections," Zaev said in a letter, as quoted by the press office.

