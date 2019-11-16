UrduPoint.com
North Macedonian Prime Minister Urges Russian Businesses To Enter National Market

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:34 AM

North Macedonian Prime Minister Urges Russian Businesses to Enter National Market

Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev on Thursday called on Russian companies to more actively participate in the country's energy, tourism and agricultural markets

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev on Thursday called on Russian companies to more actively participate in the country's energy, tourism and agricultural markets.

"Russian companies should enter the Macedonian market, use the business opportunities that the country offers, and invest and implement joint projects with Macedonian partners in energy, gas infrastructure development, tourism and agriculture," Zaev said at the opening of the Russia-North Macedonia business forum.

The forum is being held as part of the first meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Moscow and Skopje in five years.

The Russian side is represented by Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Alexey Gruzdev.

"[Macedonia's] relations with Russia have traditionally been friendly, but the potential in some areas of the economy has not been sufficiently used, and we should work on this. A new dynamic has been introduced into the dialogue of the intergovernmental commission, which again began working this year. We must succeed, and I am sure we will take a step forward," Zaev added.

The prime minister specified that during the first half of 2019, Russia only accounted for 1.1 percent of North Macedonia's trade.

