UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zaev Admits Russian Prankster Duo Tricked Him

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:18 PM

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zaev Admits Russian Prankster Duo Tricked Him

North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday confirmed he had telephone conversations with Russian pranksters and linked these calls to the country's aspirations for NATO membership

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev on Tuesday confirmed he had telephone conversations with Russian pranksters and linked these calls to the country's aspirations for NATO membership.

On Monday, pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, known as Vovan and Lexus, released a recording in which they posed as former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during several phone talks with Zaev. In the recordings, the Macedonian prime minister allegedly agreed to "bribe" Archbishop of Constantinople Bartholomew I in order to get autocephaly for the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC). They also discussed NATO and the situation in the region of Kosovo and Metohija.

"There are structures that use new forms, tactics and tools to discredit the media, most of which target individuals and states with Euro-Atlantic [the European Union and NATO] aspirations," Zaev said during a special press conference in Skopje.

The prime minister noted that manipulations of these structures usually came from media propaganda with "a clear anti-NATO stance," explaining that in North Macedonia "channels that spread lies, anti-NATO propaganda and disinformation are the first to release them."

The Macedonian prime minister went on to claim that the recording published by the pranksters bore traces of "technical intervention" and may prompt false conclusions about its content.

"This concerns the part about the Macedonian Orthodox Church in which I speak only about my commitment to ensuring that the MOC has autocephaly," he added.

The MOC unilaterally proclaimed its autocephaly and independence from the Serbian Orthodox Church in July 1967. Neither Serbian Orthodoxy nor other Orthodox churches have recognized the decision.

Zaev added that while he was very upset that he had been a victim to his "openness," he was not going to resign. He added that he was now in "good company" with other world leaders who had similarly been tricked by the pranksters. These include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Belorussian President Alexander Lukashenko, former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili and many others.

In the meantime, Zaev said that regretted saying that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was under the Kremlin's control during the prank phone call.

"I regret that ... because of inattention, you can say something which is not the case. Serbia's certainty regarding EU integration is clear. This is not the point, I do not want to offend anyone but the point is that, indeed, cooperation between Serbia and Russia is very noticeable now," he said.

Former Foreign Minister of Macedonia, the previous name of the country, and current opposition member Antonio Milososki said on Tuesday that conversations between Zaev and the pranksters were a major political scandal that could lead to Zaev's resignation.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister World Scandal Russia European Union Company Skopje Vladimir Putin Independence Lead Serbia Macedonia Tayyip Erdogan May July Church Media From Lexus Opposition

Recent Stories

US Stresses Maduro Must Step Down as Negotiations ..

1 minute ago

28 proclaimed offenders among 430 absconders held ..

1 minute ago

Rain forces India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final ..

1 minute ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan feeling well to resumes offi ..

1 minute ago

Two passengers killed as van overturned on M9 Moto ..

5 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister secretariat strongly rebuts nega ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.