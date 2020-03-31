UrduPoint.com
North Macedonia's Admission To NATO Will Not Assist Fight Against New Threats - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 08:49 PM

North Macedonia's admission to NATO will neither strengthen the regional security nor assist the fight against new threats, including the coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) North Macedonia's admission to NATO will neither strengthen the regional security nor assist the fight against new threats, including the coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the fact that Skopje has joined the alliance does not add any value either to European or to regional or to national security. This move will certainly not promote the joining of effort for fighting common threats and challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic. This will only create new separation lines," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added it had not seen any viable explanation of the need for North Macedonia to join NATO.

