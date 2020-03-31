(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) North Macedonia's admission to NATO will neither strengthen the regional security nor assist the fight against new threats, including the coronavirus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the fact that Skopje has joined the alliance does not add any value either to European or to regional or to national security. This move will certainly not promote the joining of effort for fighting common threats and challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic. This will only create new separation lines," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added it had not seen any viable explanation of the need for North Macedonia to join NATO.