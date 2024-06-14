North Macedonia's Beekeepers Face Climate Change Challenge
Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Tetovo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Every day, Magda Miloseska dons a white, protective suit and enters the domain of the honeybees in the backyard of her small weekend house in North Macedonia.
She has been producing honey in this picturesque corner of the country for more than 20 years. But climate change and disease have made what used to be a simple pleasure much harder work, she says.
Stence is a hillside village in the west of the country, surrounded by mountains and at a level of 650 metres (2,130 feet). Temperatures in June already exceed 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), three-degrees higher than usual, according to the state meteorological office.
"In the past, beekeeping was much easier," said 63-year-old Miloseska.
"Beekeeping was a treat.
"Now, we simply have to fight both the climate conditions and the diseases that have entered the beekeeping."
Just a hobby for some, but a source of income for others, beekeeping has surged in recent years in all regions of the country.
There were 6,900 beekeepers with 306,000 beehives registered across the country in 2023, according to the food and Veterinary Agency.
But according to a European Commission study issued in July 2023, 10 percent of bees and butterflies are threatened with extinction in Europe -- largely due to human activities.
