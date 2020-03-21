(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) North Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski has signed the final document for the Balkan country's entry into NATO.

Earlier this week, Spain became the last alliance member to ratify the protocol on the membership of North Macedonia.

"Today I had the honour to sign the Instrument of Accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to the North Atlantic Treaty. This is the final step, after 29 NATO allies ratified the accession protocol & @JensStoltenberg formally invited us to accede," Pendarovski wrote on Twitter late on Friday.

North Macedonia's path toward NATO membership opened after it signed a deal with Greece last June, which resolved their long dispute over North Macedonia's name.