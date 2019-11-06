(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) NATO expansion, including the possible accession of North Macedonia, undermines trust and stability in Europe and leads to aggravation of tensions, Yuri Pilipson, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Russia's stand on NATO expansion is well known. This process is destructive in its nature, it undermines trust and stability on the European continent and results in increasing confrontation. This is exactly from this perspective that we see the accession of new member states ” including North Macedonia, which may join NATO in coming months ” to the alliance," Pilipson said.

The diplomat stressed that these concerns were not related to some military threat that Russia could face from North Macedonia, but to risks for the European security, which, according to him, should be ensured through "absolutely different measures", not though engaging North Macedonia in "anti-Russia policy" and NATO "military planning.

"

The protocol on North Macedonia's accession to the alliance is currently going through ratification, which is expected to be finalized by early December, when NATO will hold its summit in London. As of now, 21 out of 29 NATO member states have approved North Macedonia's accession.

North Macedonia's accession to the alliance became possible after Athens and Skopje signed last June an agreement on the name of North Macedonia, which resolved the dispute that had blocked the latter's path to the European Union and NATO for years.