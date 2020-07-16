BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) North Macedonia's ruling New Social Democratic Party of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev has declared its victory in the parliamentary election race based on the preliminary results of the country's Electoral Commission.

The general election to the North Macedonian parliament started on Monday and lasted for three days. The vote was initially scheduled for April 12 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the commission, a total of 1,814,263 citizens were eligible to vote. COVID-19 patients voted on Monday, residents staying at home for health reasons as well as prisoners cast their ballots on Tuesday, and finally, the rest of the citizens voted on Wednesday.

After counting 70 percent of the counts, the New Social Democratic Party landed 36.8 percent of the vote. The closest rival from the opposition, the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization - Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity Macedonian, is coming in second at 35.9 percent, followed by the largest Albanian political party in North Macedonia, the Democratic Union for Integration, with 10 percent of the vote.

The electoral commission's website crashed soon after announcing the first vote results.