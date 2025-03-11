Open Menu

North Sea Tanker Was Under US Military Charter: Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2025 | 09:40 AM

North Sea tanker was under US military charter: spokesperson

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A tanker ship that was struck at anchor by another vessel in the North Sea was on a short-term US military charter, a spokesperson said Monday.

"Stena Immaculate was on a short-term charter with Military Sealift Command," according to Jillian Morris, the spokesperson for the command, which operates civilian-crewed ships that provide ocean transport for the US Defense Department.

The tanker, which was carrying jet fuel, was at anchor about 10 miles (16 kilometers) off the eastern England port of Hull when it was "struck by the container ship Solong," according to Crowley Maritime, the US shipping firm managing the tanker.

The Stena Immaculate is one of three Crowley-operated and Stena-owned tankers -- along with the Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable -- selected by the US Maritime Administration as part of a defense supply program.

The program was designed to guarantee that commercial vessels "can readily transport liquid fuel supplies in times of need for the US Department of Defense," Crowley said in a 2023 press release announcing its involvement in the defense fleet.

The tankers conduct international commercial voyages "but can be chartered on a short-term basis to serve the US government's operations," the release added.

A freight contract between Crowley and US Transportation Command was renewed for seven years in July 2024.

The contract, valued at $2.3 billion, is one of the US government's largest logistic contracts, according to Crowley.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025

54 minutes ago
 AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi ..

AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..

8 hours ago
 Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike i ..

Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted b ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives Somali President

UAE President receives Somali President

9 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris

10 hours ago
 ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaz ..

ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister

10 hours ago
 Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show

10 hours ago
 Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on Ma ..

Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13

10 hours ago

More Stories From World