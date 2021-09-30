NORTHCOM Chief Says 4,000 Afghans Awaiting Resettlement, 2,600 Resettled Already

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) US Northern Command Chief Gen. Glen VanHerck said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Thursday that roughly 2,600 Afghans have been resettled so far, while another 4,000 or so have completed the screening processes and currently await relocation.

"There's approximately 4,000 (Afghan evacuees) that are complete with the process pending resettlement at this time, with assurances for relocation... So far, resettled is over 2,600," VanHerck said.

Afghan evacuees are currently being housed at eight US military bases across the country, where they stay while they await more permanent resettlement.

Evacuees undergo a series of security and medical screenings prior to relocation, which includes COVID-19 vaccination, according to VanHerck.

VanHerck added that Afghan evacuees will be given housing and support by the US military at the facilities so long as the mission to relocate them continues, which he said could run through the winter months and into the spring.