Northeast China province GDP up 4.3 pct in the first three quarters

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported a year-on-year GDP growth of 4.3 percent in the first three quarters to reach 1.03 trillion Yuan (about 146 billion U.S. Dollars), data from the provincial bureau of statistics showed Thursday.

Known as China's "grain barn," the province has achieved bumper harvests for 16 consecutive years, with the added value of crop farming amounting to 15.6 billion yuan in the January-September period, up 4.6 percent year on year.

Heilongjiang's secondary industry rose steadily in the first nine months. The value-added of high-tech manufacturing saw a 12.3-percent surge.

A breakdown of the data showed the output of the service sector rose 5.

2 percent during the period, contributing 76.2 percent of the GDP growth of Heilongjiang.

The total volume of consumption in the province went up by 6.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters, with sales of smart home appliances, computers, smart phones and new energy vehicles growing rapidly.

Heilongjiang was once part of the most important heavy industry base in northeast China, which is aiming to regain its past luster with further opening-up and reform.

China's GDP expanded 6.2 percent year on year in the first three quarters, which was in line with the government's annual target of 6-6.5 percent set for 2019, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed last week.