Northeastern Chinese City Steps Up Lockdown Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Mon 18th May 2020 | 12:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The city of Shulan in China's Jilin province introduced more strident lockdown measures on Monday in response to a fresh cluster of the new coronavirus disease, local authorities said in a statement.

Shulan became China's new COVID-19 hotspot as dozens of new cases were identified in the city in recent days. Thirty-six confirmed cases and another two asymptomatic cases were recorded there as of Sunday.

To contain the outbreak, local authorities decided to introduce strict preventive measures which echoed the ones implemented in the epicenter of Wuhan. All residential communities were placed under lockdown and residents were only allowed to leave with special permits.

"All the residential communities under lockdown will only allow one person to go out to buy life necessities once every two days. Each trip would be limited to two hours and the time of departure has to be marked clearly on the permit," the statement said.

The statement added that those who violated the time limit would be banned from leaving their residential communities.

Six local officials in Jilin province, including the top official in Shulan, have been fired for failing to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

As of Sunday, Jilin province has identified 127 confirmed cases with another ten asymptomatic cases.

