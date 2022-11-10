UrduPoint.com

Northeastern India Hit By Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake - Seismologists

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2022 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 has struck India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The earthquake was recorded at 05:01 GMT.

The epicenter was located 119 kilometers (74 miles) northwest of the city of Dibrugarh, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

At 05:29 GMT, EMSC reported one more earthquake in the same area with a magnitude of 3.5.

There are no immediate reports about any damages and victims caused by the earthquakes.

