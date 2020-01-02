UrduPoint.com
Northeastern Iran Hit By 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismological Center

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Northeastern Iran Hit by 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismological Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit on Thursday the northeastern Iranian province of Khorasan-e Razavi, the Iranian Seismological Center said.

The tremors were registered at 04:29 GMT, with the epicenter located at the depth of eight kilometers (about 5 miles).

There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The deadliest earthquake in the country's history occurred in 856 AD, killing some 200,000 people.

