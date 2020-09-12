Northeastern Japan Hit by 4 Earthquakes of Up to 6.1 Magnitude - Meteorological Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) Four earthquakes with the 4.1-6.1 magnitudes were registered within 15 minutes on Friday off the coast of northeastern Japan, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The first tremor with the 6.1 magnitude occurred at 02:44 GMT near the prefecture of Miyagi and was felt in 17 neighboring regions. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 40 kilometers (about 25 miles).

After the main earthquake, three aftershocks with the magnitudes of 4.1, 4.2 and 5.0 were recorded in the same area.

No tsunami alert has been declared. There is also no information about any damages and victims caused by the earthquake.

Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. The 2011 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.