UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Norther Cyprus's National Unity Party Forms New Government On Second Attempt - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Norther Cyprus's National Unity Party Forms New Government on Second Attempt - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Ersan Saner, the acting chairman of the National Unity Party (UBP) of the breakaway republic of Northern Cyprus, has been able to form a new government on the second attempt after previous effort failed, the Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The need for a new government arose in October when then-Prime Minister Ersin Tatar won the presidential election in the country, leaving the prime minister's post vacant.

The Anadolu news agency reported that Saner finally managed to form the new government after he failed in doing so in November.

Before Saner, Tufan Erhurman, the leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), also tried to form a government, but the effort did not yield results.

Under the country's constitution, a political party or a coalition needs to secure 26 out of 50 votes in the Northern Cypriot parliament to form a government. The UBP has 20 mandates in the legislature, while CTP has 12 seats.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Parliament Cyprus October November Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs honours winners of Al Furdah Datatho ..

21 minutes ago

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

1 hour ago

DLD launches 4 categories of ‘Prestige’ e-card ..

1 hour ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.