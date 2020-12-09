(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Ersan Saner, the acting chairman of the National Unity Party (UBP) of the breakaway republic of Northern Cyprus, has been able to form a new government on the second attempt after previous effort failed, the Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

The need for a new government arose in October when then-Prime Minister Ersin Tatar won the presidential election in the country, leaving the prime minister's post vacant.

The Anadolu news agency reported that Saner finally managed to form the new government after he failed in doing so in November.

Before Saner, Tufan Erhurman, the leader of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), also tried to form a government, but the effort did not yield results.

Under the country's constitution, a political party or a coalition needs to secure 26 out of 50 votes in the Northern Cypriot parliament to form a government. The UBP has 20 mandates in the legislature, while CTP has 12 seats.