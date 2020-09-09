Northern Cyprus Bans Inbound Flights Amid Spike in COVID-19 Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The self-proclaimed Turkish Republic Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Wednesday announced suspending inbound flights because of a recent increase of COVID-19 cases, the Daily Sabah newspaper reported.

The country has faced a spike in cases in early September, culminating with record 38 cases this Tuesday.

The TRNC currently only receives flights from Turkey and mandates a quarantine up to two weeks, depending on what countries one visited besides Turkey. Nevertheless, authorities report a lack of hotel rooms and space for self-isolation.

Flights will be stopped starting Wednesday evening until Sunday evening, according to the TRNC civil aviation authority chief, Mustafa Sofi. The exception will be made for military and medical aircraft as well as emergency flights.

The TRNC has confirmed a total of 475 cases.