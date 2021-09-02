UrduPoint.com

Northern Cyprus Tries To Fight Off Syrian Oil Slick

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:24 AM

Northern Cyprus tries to fight off Syrian oil slick

An oil slick spreading from a Syrian power plant drew closer Wednesday to the breakaway north of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus despite urgent efforts to stop the spread

Nicosia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :An oil slick spreading from a Syrian power plant drew closer Wednesday to the breakaway north of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus despite urgent efforts to stop the spread.

Environmental and transport officials in the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) -- recognised only by Ankara -- said the oil had approached to within 15 nautical miles (28 kilometres) of the divided island's northeastern tip.

The North's development and transport minister Resmiye Canaltay said Tuesday that shifting winds had temporarily pushed the fuel back toward Syria.

But the minister added that he still expected at least some of the oil to reach northern Cyprus on Friday.

"There will be major damage to our habitat," Canaltay told local television.

TRNC environmental officials said up to 20,000 tonnes of fuel oil had spilled from the Baniyas Thermal Station on Syria's Mediterranean coast.

They added that marine life was in particular danger because some of the oil had started to solidify and sink to the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Republic of Cyprus -- whose overwhelming majority are Greek Cypriots and which has been a European Union member since 2004 -- has effective control over the southern two-thirds of the island.

The TRNC government has relied almost exclusively on financial and other assistance from Ankara since breaking away in 1974.

Turkey has sent two ships to the region to help contain and recover the oil.

Local officials also planned to send out drones to survey the affected area and assess where it might reach the shore.

Officials in war-torn Syria have provided few details about what may have caused oil to start leaking from the fuel oil-operated plant last week.

Syria's electricity minister had told a pro-government newspaper Monday that the size of the leak ranged from two to four tonnes of fuel.

Related Topics

Syria Electricity European Union Oil Ankara Cyprus May TV From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates Uzbek President on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 Raising healthy generations begins with complete a ..

Raising healthy generations begins with complete awareness of the benefits of br ..

1 hour ago
 We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifi ..

We are ready for tomorrow&#039;s World Cup qualifications final round opener, sa ..

1 hour ago
 DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading ..

DFM’s trade count jumps 161% as minimum trading commission waiver implemented

1 hour ago
 National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivative ..

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange to launch Derivatives Market

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.