Northern Europe, Baltic Countries Top Diplomats to Discuss Russia, Ukraine Crisis- Finland

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) Main topics for the Nordic foreign ministers' meeting in Iceland on Wednesday and the foreign ministerial meeting of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) on Thursday will include Russia and the Ukrainian crisis, the Finnish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The meetings will focus on topical security policy questions, including the safety of the Baltic Sea and the Arctic region, cyber and hybrid threats, Russia, and the Ukraine conflict. Topical European issues, such as the future of the European Union and climate change, will also be addressed," the statement said.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto praised the organization of the events and expressed hope for productive talks.

"Iceland has organized an interesting meeting for us and I look forward to good discussions with the neighboring Nordic countries," the foreign minister said, as quoted by the statement.

The ministry added that Haavisto was expected to meet with Iceland's Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson.

NB8 is a regional cooperation format, formed in 1992 and including Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.