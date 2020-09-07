Northern France Bans Mass Events With Over 5,000 People Due to COVID-19 Rise - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) France's northern departments have banned all events bringing together over 5,000 people, given the coronavirus disease has renewed its pace in the country in recent weeks, media reported on Monday.

France has seen a second surge of the COVID-19 cases since late August. The new daily record of 8,975 infections was registered on September 4, the highest number since March.

According to the RMC radio station, northern departments have banned mass gatherings of over 5,000 people, canceled all related events and set a curfew for nightlife facilities to close at 12:30 a.

m. (22:30 GMT) starting Monday evening.

The requirement to use face masks outdoors and in public, crowded and shared places has been in effect across France in recent months.

On Sunday, the government added Nord, Bas-Rhin, Seine-Maritime, Corse-du-Sud and Haute-Corse of the island of Corsica, Cote-d'Or, and Reunion to the "red zone" list of highly infected areas, which now includes 28 departments.

As of Monday, France has confirmed 347,268 COVID-19 cases and 30,730 related fatalities.