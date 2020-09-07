UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern France Bans Mass Events With Over 5,000 People Due To COVID-19 Rise - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:15 PM

Northern France Bans Mass Events With Over 5,000 People Due to COVID-19 Rise - Reports

France's northern departments have banned all events bringing together over 5,000 people, given the coronavirus disease has renewed its pace in the country in recent weeks, media reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) France's northern departments have banned all events bringing together over 5,000 people, given the coronavirus disease has renewed its pace in the country in recent weeks, media reported on Monday.

France has seen a second surge of the COVID-19 cases since late August. The new daily record of 8,975 infections was registered on September 4, the highest number since March.

According to the RMC radio station, northern departments have banned mass gatherings of over 5,000 people, canceled all related events and set a curfew for nightlife facilities to close at 12:30 a.

m. (22:30 GMT) starting Monday evening.

The requirement to use face masks outdoors and in public, crowded and shared places has been in effect across France in recent months.

On Sunday, the government added Nord, Bas-Rhin, Seine-Maritime, Corse-du-Sud and Haute-Corse of the island of Corsica, Cote-d'Or, and Reunion to the "red zone" list of highly infected areas, which now includes 28 departments.

As of Monday, France has confirmed 347,268 COVID-19 cases and 30,730 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Red Zone France Nord March August September Sunday Media All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

19 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

19 minutes ago

COVID-19 pandemic changed lifestyle of common man, ..

28 seconds ago

FCCI publish contact numbers

30 seconds ago

COVID-19 SOPs to be implemented during anti-polio ..

2 minutes ago

'The worst of days' says Binotto as Ferrari lick t ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.