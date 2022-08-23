UrduPoint.com

Northern Grain Silos Collapse In Blast-Torn Beirut - Witness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2022 | 06:00 PM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The northern part of Beirut's sprawling complex of damaged grain silos collapsed in a cloud of dust on Tuesday after fire was seen burning inside for days, a witness told Sputnik.

"The northern part of the granaries sloped on Monday night and completely collapsed today, raising a large pillar of dust," the witness said.

The grain silos in the port of Beirut absorbed much of the impact of a devastating blast that tore through the Lebanese capital on August 4, 2020 after a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored in a port warehouse exploded, killing more than 200 people and wounding 7,000 others.

Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam said that fermenting wheat was causing fires in the silos, which have been burning since early July. Many of them have since collapsed. The destruction of the northern silos was expected and no one was hurt.

