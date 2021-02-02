Northern Ireland Government Condemns Threats Against Port Staff at Post-Brexit Border

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Northern Ireland semiautonomous government condemned on Tuesday anonymous threats against staff working at Belfast and Larne ports that led to the suspension of the post-Brexit physical checks of animal-based products entering from Great Britain.

"Regardless of our very different views on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the Executive is united in condemning any threats made against workers and staff going about their duties at Belfast and Larne ports. As public servants, these staff should be allowed to do their jobs without fear and it is unacceptable and intolerable that threats have been made," the joint statement said.

Northern Ireland remained in the European single market and customs unions when United Kingdom left the European Union for good on December 31, 2020.

As part of the withdrawal agreement, there is no hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland but all animal-based products coming from the rest of the UK territories must be checked upon arrival to Northern Ireland to comply with the EU regulations on food and animals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Northern Ireland's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs had announced the suspension of physical inspections of products of animal origin at the ports of Larne and Belfast, following reports of threats against the staff.

"On the basis of information received today and, pending further discussions with the PSNI (Police), Daera has decided in the interests of the wellbeing of staff to temporarily suspend physical inspections of products of animal origin at Larne and Belfast," the local department said.

Concerns were raised after graffiti saying "RIP Good Friday Agreement" and describing port staff as "targets" appeared in the area, with some local media attributing them to unionists who oppose the current Northern Ireland post-Brexit status.