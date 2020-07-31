UrduPoint.com
Northern Ireland Heeded Advice On Privacy When Making Contact Tracing App - NGO

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) Northern Ireland's devolved government has put out a contact tracing application that, a prominent international watchdog says, made good use of its advice on privacy protection.

StopCOVIDNI, a phone app that tracks the spread of coronavirus, was officially rolled out in the UK country on Friday. It is an add-on to an app that was criticized by rights defenders for its invasiveness.

"We want to thank the Department of Health for listening to our concerns and broadly adopting our recommendations.

As such, the Northern Ireland tracing App now sets a benchmark for data privacy," Amnesty International's UK program director Patrick Corrigan said.

He praised the government for listening to the rights advocacy group's concerns and broadly adopting its recommendations.

Northern Ireland is the first part of the UK to launch the improved app, and the NGO hopes that the other devolved authorities will follow the country's example in taking a "privacy-protecting approach" to contact tracing.

