UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Northern Ireland Secretary Says Would Not Encourage Conservative Lawmakers To Appear On RT

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 06:16 PM

Northern Ireland Secretary Says Would Not Encourage Conservative Lawmakers to Appear on RT

Brandon Lewis, a UK Conservative Party lawmaker and the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said on Thursday that he would not encourage other conservative lawmakers to appear on the Russian state-run RT broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Brandon Lewis, a UK Conservative Party lawmaker and the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said on Thursday that he would not encourage other conservative lawmakers to appear on the Russian state-run RT broadcaster.

The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee presented a report on Russia on Tuesday, examining an alleged Russian threat to the country. Among other things, it claimed that opensource studies had shown "serious distortions" in the coverage provided by RT and Sputnik.

"I would not be encouraging anybody to appear on that program," Lewis told Sky news when asked if conservative lawmakers should be banned from appearing on Russia Today, adding that lawmakers should be "making their own decisions."

The lawmaker added that he had never appeared on Russia Today and has no such plans in the future.

Tuesday's intelligence report also said that Conservative Party members, including lawmakers and cabinet ministers, have accepted Russia-linked donations. According to Lewis, all donations were made by the UK citizens "who have rights to donate to political parties." The lawmaker added that UK citizens "with any background" can make donations and the so-called Russia-linked donations did not intend to influence politicians.

Russia has repeatedly criticized Western governments for imposing pressure on Russian media operating there. Commenting on the so-called Russia report by the UK lawmakers, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the document fully met negative expectations.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Brandon Ireland United Kingdom Media All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE returns 73 citizens and companions safely to t ..

2 minutes ago

UNGA president due in Pakistan on Monday

18 minutes ago

President says India trying to create issues in CP ..

29 minutes ago

AJK President condemns new construction laws in IO ..

37 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes govt for presenting Presiden ..

44 minutes ago

SCCI spotlights government services to support ent ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.