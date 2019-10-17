UrduPoint.com
Northern Ireland To Remain In UK Customs Territory Under New Deal - EU Negotiator

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:15 PM

Northern Ireland to Remain in UK Customs Territory Under New Deal - EU Negotiator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Northern Ireland will remain part of UK customs territory under a new Brexit deal, as opposed to EU-UK Single Customs Territory agreed last year, Michel Barnier, the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, said Thursday.

"A point extremely important to prime minister [Boris] Johnson and the UK was that Northern Ireland remains in the UK's customs territory," Barneir said.

Northern Ireland will be aligned with a "limited set" of EU rules on single market to avoid hard border.

