Northern Ireland to Remain in UK Customs Territory Under New Deal - EU Negotiator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Northern Ireland will remain part of UK customs territory under a new Brexit deal, as opposed to EU-UK Single Customs Territory agreed last year, Michel Barnier, the European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, said Thursday.

"A point extremely important to prime minister [Boris] Johnson and the UK was that Northern Ireland remains in the UK's customs territory," Barneir said.

Northern Ireland will be aligned with a "limited set" of EU rules on single market to avoid hard border.