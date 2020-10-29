- Home
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 08:23 PM
Secretary of State of Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis said on Thursday he had self-isolated after coming into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 after that
"I have been informed that I have recently come into contact with someone who has since tested positive for coronavirus. While I do not currently have any symptoms, I am now self-isolating in line with Government guidance," Lewis said on Twitter.
A growing number of regions in the United Kingdom switch to Tier 3currently the highest level of coronavirus-related threat as the infection rates continue to grow. The government warned that the restrictions might be toughened even further in separate hotbeds of infection to avoid a nationwide lockdown.
As of Thursday, there have been 942,275 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom, including 45,675 deaths. A daily increase of almost 25,000 cases was recorded since Wednesday.