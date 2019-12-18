Northern Irish Nurses Stage Strike Over Pay, Unsafe Staffing Levels on Wednesday - Union

The members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland are staging a 12-hour strike on Wednesday to protest falling real wages and unsafe staffing levels, the trade union said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland are staging a 12-hour strike on Wednesday to protest falling real wages and unsafe staffing levels, the trade union said in a statement.

According to the union, Northern Ireland's health service currently has 2,800 vacant nursing posts and salaries have fallen 15 percent in real terms. Nurses in Northern Ireland are paid less than those working in England or Wales.

"This is a moment every nurse wishes had never come, but faced with an abject failure to tackle unsafe staffing levels and severe pay inequality with colleagues in the rest of the UK, our members in Northern Ireland are saying enough is enough," RCN Chief Executive and General Secretary Donna Kinnair was quoted as saying in the statement.

RCN's Northern Ireland Director Pat Cullen said that 92 percent of nurses who were balloted approved the strike action. Nurses have already staged three days of industrial action in December prior to Wednesday's work stoppage.

"With around 2,800 vacant nursing posts in the HSC, record levels of money being spent on agency staff to plug gaps and nurses' pay sliding further and further behind the rest of the UK, our members have had enough.

The concerns of nurses were raised again and again over a number of years, but this has continued to fall on deaf ears," Cullen stated.

Northern Ireland is currently in political limbo after the assembly, commonly referred to as Stormont, collapsed in January 2017 amid rows between the two largest parties - the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein. Since then, many major policy decisions have stalled due to the lack of political infrastructure in place.

Newly re-elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged in the Conservative Party manifesto to bolster the number of nurses in the United Kingdom. Johnson promised that the National Health Service (NHS) would employ 50,000 more nurses during his five-year term. These claims were challenged and Johnson later admitted that only 31,000 of these nurses would be newly employed by the NHS.