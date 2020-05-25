Northern Irish Police Arrest Four People on Suspicion of Planning Dissident Activities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Police in Northern Ireland have arrested four people under the UK's Terrorism Act on charges of planning violent dissident republican activity, law enforcement officials said in a statement on Monday.

"Police investigating violent Dissident Republican activity have arrested four men, aged 36, 35, 31 and 29 yesterday evening (Sunday 24th May). The men, who were arrested in the Derry/Londonderry area under the Terrorism Act, are currently in police custody at this time," Police Service Northern Ireland said.

In April 2019, a journalist was shot dead by a stray bullet in the city of Derry/Londonderry amid riots after police searched houses for weapons. Law enforcement officials blamed the New Irish Republican Army (IRA) for the journalist's death.

After three decades of violence between Irish republicans and unionist forces loyal to the United Kingdom that claimed the lives of more than 3,500 people, the Good Friday Agreement was brokered in 1998, bringing an end to the sustained fighting in Northern Ireland.