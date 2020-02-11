UrduPoint.com
Northern Irish Police Arrests Four Men As Part Of Probe Into Journalist McKee Murder

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:29 PM

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Tuesday it had arrested four men under the Terrorism Act as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was killed in April in a terror attack in Londonderry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Tuesday it had arrested four men under the Terrorism Act as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, who was killed in April in a terror attack in Londonderry.

"Police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee have arrested 4 men, aged 20, 27, 29 and 52 in Derry/Londonderry this morning. The arrests have been made under the Terrorism Act after the New IRA [the New Irish Republican Army] claimed responsibility for murdering Lyra .

.. All four men have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast," the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a statement.

McKee, aged 29, was regarded as one of the brightest talents in Northern Ireland journalism and was working on an investigation of the disappearance of young boys in North Belfast suspected of being sexually abused and murdered during the so-called Troubles in North Belfast nearly 40 years ago.

