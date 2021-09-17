UrduPoint.com

Northern Irish Police Say 2 Men Charged With Murder Of Journalist Lyra McKee

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Northern Irish Police Say 2 Men Charged With Murder of Journalist Lyra McKee

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Police Service of Northern Ireland has charged two suspects in the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city of Derry, the police said on Friday.

"Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have charged two men with the murder of 29 year old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by terrorists in Derry / Londonderry on 18 April 2019," the police service tweeted.

The police said the two suspects, 21 and 33 years old, had also been charged with involvement in riots and possession of firearms "with intent to endanger life.

"

On Wednesday four men, ages 19, 20, 21 and 33, were arrested in the Derry area in connection with the murder, for which the New IRA, a dissident branch of the now defunct Irish Republican Army, claimed responsibility.

"A third man, aged 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs," the police said.

The 19 year old suspect has been released, while the other three accused will appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on 17 September, the police said.

McKee was shot while observing a riot.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Petrol Riots Army Police Man Londonderry Ireland April September 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

Fast forward: France fetes 40 years of TGV trains

8 minutes ago
 E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third w ..

E.Guinea tightens Covid-19 restrictions as third wave hits

8 minutes ago
 CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police depa ..

CM KP approves 621 posts for Battagram police department

8 minutes ago
 Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions ..

Biden Signs Executive Order to Allow New Sanctions on Parties Fueling Ethiopia C ..

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'secur ..

New Zealand calls off Pakistan tour, citing 'security reasons"

23 minutes ago
 Committee formed to probe malfunction in central o ..

Committee formed to probe malfunction in central oxygen system of Sheikh Zayed H ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.