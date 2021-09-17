Northern Irish Police Say 2 Men Charged With Murder of Journalist Lyra McKee

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The Police Service of Northern Ireland has charged two suspects in the 2019 murder of journalist Lyra McKee in the city of Derry, the police said on Friday.

"Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team have charged two men with the murder of 29 year old journalist Lyra McKee, who was shot dead by terrorists in Derry / Londonderry on 18 April 2019," the police service tweeted.

The police said the two suspects, 21 and 33 years old, had also been charged with involvement in riots and possession of firearms "with intent to endanger life.

"

On Wednesday four men, ages 19, 20, 21 and 33, were arrested in the Derry area in connection with the murder, for which the New IRA, a dissident branch of the now defunct Irish Republican Army, claimed responsibility.

"A third man, aged 20, has been charged with riot, possession of petrol bombs and throwing petrol bombs," the police said.

The 19 year old suspect has been released, while the other three accused will appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court on 17 September, the police said.

McKee was shot while observing a riot.