Northern Irish Unionist DUP Backs Johnson's Alternative To Irish Backstop

Northern Irish Unionist DUP Backs Johnson's Alternative to Irish Backstop

Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Wednesday welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal on avoiding a hard Irish border as a basis for serious UK-EU talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Wednesday welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal on avoiding a hard Irish border as a basis for serious UK-EU talks.

"This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom," the statement read.

The proposal includes the creation of an all-island regulatory zone covering all goods, while keeping Northern Ireland within the UK customs territory, as opposed to letting it stay in the EU customs zone.

