MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) Northern Ireland 's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Wednesday welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal on avoiding a hard Irish border as a basis for serious UK-EU talks.

"This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom," the statement read.

The proposal includes the creation of an all-island regulatory zone covering all goods, while keeping Northern Ireland within the UK customs territory, as opposed to letting it stay in the EU customs zone.