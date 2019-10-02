Northern Irish Unionist DUP Backs Johnson's Alternative To Irish Backstop
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:49 PM
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Wednesday welcomed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit proposal on avoiding a hard Irish border as a basis for serious UK-EU talks
"This offer provides a basis for the EU to continue in a serious and sustained engagement with the UK Government without risk to the internal market of the United Kingdom," the statement read.
The proposal includes the creation of an all-island regulatory zone covering all goods, while keeping Northern Ireland within the UK customs territory, as opposed to letting it stay in the EU customs zone.