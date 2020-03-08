Northern Italian Region Protests Massive Quarantine Over Coronavirus

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The president of the northern Italian region of Veneto, which includes Venice, pushed backed on Sunday against the government's decision to place three areas under quarantine to contain coronavirus.

"Veneto opposes the creation of three isolation zones... The counterarguments have been sent to the government," Luca Zaia wrote on Facebook.

People living in Veneto's regions of Padua, Venice and Treviso are prohibited from travelling if there is no emergency. The measure also applies to 11 other regions in northern and central Italy.

The restrictions were signed into force overnight by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and will last until April 3. The government has cancelled public events and shut museums, gyms, schools and universities across the country.